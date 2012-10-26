Citigroup upgraded PTT Global Chemical Pcl to
'buy' from 'neutral' and raised its target price to 72 baht from
60 baht, citing low valuations and good near-term earnings
outlook.
PTTGC shares were down 1.3 percent to 58.25 baht. They fell
11.1 percent since mid August, underperforming a 2.4 percent
loss of the energy sector, following a new gas contract
with its parent PTT which resulted in higher gas costs.
PTTGC's 2013 estimated P/E was at 8.4 times, representing 34
percent, 19 percent and 36 percent discounts to Asian chemical
peers, Asian refining peers, and global chemical peers
respectively, Citi said in a report dated Oct. 25.
Near term catalysts for PTTGC included strong refinery
margins and additional mono ethylene glycol (MEG) capacity, it
said.
"We still expect strong refining margins led by resilient
middle distillate demand to support PTTGC's earnings in the next
6 months. Ethylene cycle should have bottomed out but meaningful
recovery should arrive in the second half of 2013," it said.
1040 (0340 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)