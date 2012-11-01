Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bumrungrad Hospital
and Airports of Thailand could benefit the most
from rising demand in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam
(CLMV), Credit Suisse said.
These countries were already significant for the economy and
a few listed companies, but the broader stock market
significance of CLMV remains limited, the broker said in
"Thailand Market Strategy" report dated Oct. 31.
Credit Suisse rated Charoen Pokphand Foods 'outperform',
with target price of 46.5 baht. It gave 'outperform' for
Airports as well, with 90 baht target price, while rating
Bumrungrad 'neutral', with 80 baht target price.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Charoen Pokphand Foods
shares were unchanged at 35.25 baht, Airports was up 0.9 percent
at 82.75 baht and Bumrungrad was down 0.3 percent at 75.5 baht.
The broader SET index edged down 0.06 percent.
Charoen Pokphand Foods was its top pick thanks to favourable
valuations and non-CLMV factors. Thailand business will remain
the main share price driver over the near and medium term while
CLMV is an increasingly significant component, Credit Suisse
said.
"CPF's CLMV operations focus on domestic markets and
therefore benefit from underlying economic growth in the region.
Because the CLMV meat market is less mature than Thailand's, we
expect faster growth there for the company," it said.
Airports of Thailand has seen rapid growth in arrivals from
CLMV and the broker expects CLMV to rise above 10 percent of
total arrivals in the next 3-4 years.
Bumrungrad Hospital has seen a surge in medical tourists
from CLMV, with growth for CLMV patients last year at 43 percent
against 12 percent for the hospital as a whole and 18 percent
for foreign patients.
11:23 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB sees strong consumption
helping retailers in Q4
CIMB Research expects consumption to rebound in the
seasonally strong fourth quarter and anticipates further growth
in 2013 along with a second round of minimum wage hike.
The broker kept its 'overweight' rating on the retail
sector.
"The wage hike this coming Jan will increase both disposable
income and the threshold for eligible first-time bank
borrowers," CIMB said in a report dated Oct. 31.
Retailers expanding upcountry should benefit, the research
house said and added that convenience store chain CP All Pcl
CPALL.BK and department store operator Robinson Department Store
Pcl ROBI.BK were its top picks.
"Third quarter is a seasonally soft quarter for the sector,
with the external environment providing additional volatility.
We recommend buying on any share-price weakness," CIMB said.
Its price target is 47 baht for CP All shares and 80 baht
for Robinson. CP All shares were unchanged at 39.75 baht while
Robinson was up 0.8 percent at 61.25 baht.
