Shares in builder Ch Karnchang Pcl surged as much as
2.7 percent to their highest in 21 months after the Lao
government approved the construction of $3.5-billion Xayaburi
dam on the Mekong river.
Ch Karnchang shares were flat at 9.30 baht thanks to
profit-taking, a dealer said.
Uncertainty over the hydropower project, which accounts for
60 percent of Ch Karnchang's construction projects in value
terms, capped the stock price this year.
It has risen 23 percent so far in 2012, underperforming
other builders such as Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction
Pcl which has gained 78 percent.
"The project approval is positive and will have a
significant impact on Ch Karnchang's fundamentals. We are
looking to upgrade earnings forecast and its price target to
take into account the Xayaburi project," broker DBS Vickers
Securities said in a report.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok
10:37 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Makro falls to 3-week low
after weak Q3
Shares in Siam Makro Pcl MAKR.BK fell 6.9 percent to 430
baht, a three-week low, after the cash-and-carry wholesaler
reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.
"Third-quarter sales revenue turns softer, up 14.3 percent
YoY but down 1 percent QoQ possibly due to weak food price
inflation witnessed in the first half rather than weak sales
volume growth," Citigroup said in a report.
Citi maintained its 'sell' rating on the stock citing
expensive valuation.
"While the company has delivered 24 percent YoY growth in
its nine-month result, it still trails high consensus
expectations," it said.
Siam Makro shares had risen 83 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 61 percent gain of the commerce subindex .SETC
and a 28 percent gain of the main SET index .SETI.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok