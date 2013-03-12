Shares in construction firms rallied as booming construction
industry bolstered their earnings outlook, with Italian-Thai
Development Pcl climbing to a near 5-year high, helped
by the progress on Myanmar's Dawei project.
Italian Thai shares gained as much as 7.4 percent to 7.95
baht, the highest since June 2008. Ch Karnchang Pcl rose
as much as 3.8 percent to 27.5 baht and Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl
surged 18 percent at one point to 5.85 baht.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities raised its target price on
Italian Thai to 9.5 baht from 7.7 baht, saying Dawei and the
government's infrastructure projects would help improve the
builder's earnings outlook.
"ITD plans 50 percent participation in the government mega
projects valued at 2.2 trillion baht and will submit bids for
technique and prices in all 10 modules of the 350 billion baht
water supply management project," it said in a report.
Krungsri Securities kept Ch Karnchang's price target of 32
baht. It expected the company to post a record high net profit
of 7.4 billion baht in 2013, boosted by construction revenues
and gains from selling stake in water unit Thai Tap Water Supply
Pcl.
1617 (0917 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)