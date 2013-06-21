Thai stocks extended their losses by midday on Friday, tracking
a global trend, as investors further cut positions in emerging
markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would scale back
stimulus.
"The portfolio adjustments continue on the prospect of
global liquidity. Thai stocks were also under pressure of
valuation downgrades because of the falling liquidity," said
strategist Chaiyaporn Nompitakcharoen of Bualuang Securities.
The Thai stock exchange recorded net foreign selling of $204
million on Thursday, the biggest in two months, due to the
prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus.
Signs of sluggish Chinese economic growth weighed on the
outlook of Thai economy and earnings growth of listed firms,
Bualuang's Chaiyaporn said.
Next week, the SET index could slightly rebound thanks to
quarter-end window dressing of investment portfolios, said
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
The SET index was down 1.05 percent at 1,387.47, bouncing
from its intraday low of 1,354.62, with large caps such as
Advanced Info Service Pcl paring early losses to rise
1.6 percent.
1224 (0524 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0524 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1387.47 -1.05% -14.720
SET 100 INDEX 2058.15 -0.81% -16.870
SET 50 INDEX 932.24 -0.55% -5.200
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 932.1 0.14% 1.300
SET ENERGY 20252.57 0.19% 37.590
SET BANK 505.24 -0.16% -0.800
SET TELECOMS 227.82 -0.5% -1.150
SET PROPERTY 269.39 -2.83% -7.860
SET FINANCE 1691.08 -2.51% -43.450
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 6089344 38319387 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------