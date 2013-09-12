Real estate developer LPN Development Pcl shares rose as high as 5.85 percent, after a broker highlighted two projects to be unveiled soon and expected to attract good response.

Kasikorn Securities had a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of 29 baht. The brokerage cited its report about LPN's planned opening of 4,000 units by October from a total of 10,000 valued at 6 billion baht. It will also open phase 3 of another project with a total of 1,000 units, valued at 1 billion baht, this weekend.

LPN Development generated revenue of 18 billion baht ($562.85 million) over the past eight months, a 33 percent increase from last year. This makes up 85 percent of LPN's target revenue this year, the broker said.

At the midsession break, LPN shares were up 1.20 baht, or 5.85 percent, at 21.70 baht. The broader SET index was up 0.3 percent.

