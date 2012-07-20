Srithai Superware Pcl surged more than 4 percent to a
9-day high on strong third quarter earnings outlook.
Shares in the country's largest plastic tableware producer
was up at 16.80 baht, having hit 17 baht earlier in the day,
while the broader Thai index was down 0.31 percent.
Country Group Securities rated the shares a 'buy' with
target price of 20.50 baht on hopes that Srithai's profit growth
will be supported by lower costs due to weaker petrochemical
prices and higher margins from new plastic products.
Srithai told Reuters on Friday that it expects better profit
and sales in the third quarter despite only an "adequate" second
quarter performance, helped by a hike in its products' prices
and an increase in orders that should boost yearly sales above
its target of 7.8 billion baht ($246.56 million).
"Second quarter was only adequate due to the wage hike, and
we couldn't fully raise our products' prices and there were many
holidays around that time, so the results were just adequate",
chairman Sanun Angubolkul said.
"Third quarter would be better than the first quarter, both
in terms of profit and sales, because of the price increase and
full work capacity", he added.
The company has not yet released its second quarter results,
but had reported 117.32 million baht($3.71 million) net profit
for the first quarter.
10:43 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Krung Thai Bank climbs on
better-than-expected quarterly net
Krung Thai Bank climbed 1.88 percent to 16.30 baht,
having hit 16.40 baht at one point, after it reported a
better-than-expected 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday thanks to higher net income and lower tax costs.
Several brokers rated the shares a 'buy', on expectations
that the better-than-expected quarterly profit should put the
bank on course to continued growth.
However, CIMB Securities kept its 'neutral' rating for Krung
Thai with target price at 18 baht, citing risks of credit charge
hike and leadership change as well as the overhang of an equity
call.
"We do not expect an extended rally in its share price...
Its low coverage ratio leaves limited room for the unexpected
and management may have to rectify this", CIMB Securities said.
"The bank is a major lender to the steelmaker Sahaviriya
Steel Industries, whose deterioration of credit
standing could trigger a sudden hike in provisioning", the
broker added.
