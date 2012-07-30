CIMB Research cut its target price for Precious Shipping Pcl to 14.3 baht ($0.45) from 14.85 baht and downgraded its rating on the shipper to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing weak earnings for the first six months and an earnings downgrade for the full year.

Precious Shipping shares ended unchanged at 14.3 baht on Friday. The stock has fallen 11.7 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14.9 percent gain of the broader stock market .

The company reported a net loss of 27.8 million baht for the first six months compared to last year's 510 million baht net profit.

"We slash our EPS forecasts as we delay our fleet purchase assumptions and cut average rate forecasts on weak spot rates ... Spot handysize rates will likely hover around current low levels until end-2013," CIMB said in a report.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)

($1 = 31.53 baht)