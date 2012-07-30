Banking shares climbed to their highest in more than one
week, outperforming the broader stock market, amid optimism
about loan growth outlook, with the most actively traded
Kasikornbank Pcl rising to an all time high.
The bank subindex was up 2.04 percent. Kasikornbank
Pcl gained as much as 3.6 percent to 172.5 baht while
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl rose 2.6 percent to 157 baht,
the highest since July 19.
"Kbank is approaching a level that seems to be attractive in
terms of valuation. There's also some short covering interest in
the share. Overall, the sector has good fundamental," said Viwat
Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities.
Short selling in Kasikornbank shares over the past two
sessions amounted to 768,900 shares and 375,600 shares,
respectively, accounting for 9.95 percent and 11.77 percent of
trading volumes on the main broad, stock exchange data showed.
1547 (0847 GMT)
11:38 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo-Thai Corp up on new US
contract
Shares in Toyo-Thai Corp Pcl TTCL.BK climbed to their
highest in more than three months after the builder's consortium
received a potential contract to build a chemicals plant in the
United States for $120-$125 million.
The construction period would be from the fourth quarter of
2012 to the third quarter of 2014, it said in a statement.
For a company statement, click (Full Story)
Toyo Thai shares rose 3.3 percent to 15.50 baht, their
highest since April 12. It was up 30.5 percent for the year,
outperforming the broader market .SETI which gained 15.8
percent.
1135 (0435 GMT)
10:48 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikorn cuts PTT Global Chemical
target price
Kasikorn Securities cut its target price for petrochemical
firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK to 72 baht ($2.28) from 86
baht, while maintaining the 'outperform' rating, citing the
impact of lower oil prices and higher feedstock prices on
earnings.
PTT Global Chemical shares were up 0.9 percent at 57.75
baht, falling 5.3 percent for the year and underperforming the
broader market .SETI, which was up 15.5 percent.
"Following our July 12 oil price changes, we lower our
crude-oil-linked petrochemical prices. We also increase our
ethane feedstock assumptions by an average of 7 percent to
factor in our expectation of an inter-company feedstock
adjustment," it said in a report.
The broker expected an 82 percent fall in second quarter net
profit to 1.5 billion baht, due to a correction in crude oil
prices. The company is due to report the quarterly result by the
middle of August.
1032 (0332 GMT)
10:08 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB lowers target for Precious
Shipping
CIMB Research cut its target price for Precious Shipping Pcl
PSL.BK to 14.3 baht ($0.45) from 14.85 baht and downgraded its
rating on the shipper to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing
weak earnings for the first six months and an earnings downgrade
for the full year.
Precious Shipping shares ended unchanged at 14.3 baht on
Friday. The stock has fallen 11.7 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 14.9 percent gain of the broader stock market
.SETI.
The company reported a net loss of 27.8 million baht for the
first six months compared to last year's 510 million baht net
profit. (Full Story)
"We slash our EPS forecasts as we delay our fleet purchase
assumptions and cut average rate forecasts on weak spot rates
... Spot handysize rates will likely hover around current low
levels until end-2013," CIMB said in a report.
0949 (0249 GMT)
