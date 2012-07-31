Bualuang Securities raised its target price for TMB Bank Pcl
to 1.72 baht ($0.05) from 1.6 baht and upgraded its
rating to 'trading buy' from 'hold', citing a strong loan growth
outlook.
TMB Bank shares rose 1.34 percent to 1.51 baht, climbing at
one point to 1.54 baht, the highest in more than one week.
"Strong SME-fueled loan growth and the Bank of Thailand's
soft funding totaling 40 billion baht prompted us to revise up
our TMB FY12 and FY13 lending forecasts to 12 percent and 10
percent, respectively from 10 percent and 8 percent," it said.
The broker said it raised its earnings projections by 3
percent to 5.2 billion baht for 2012 and by 4 percent to 6.5
billion baht for 2013. The bank's net profit for the first six
months of 2012 was 2.3 billion baht, nearly unchanged from last
year.
09:29 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB upgrades PTT Global
Chemical, raises target
CIMB Research upgraded PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK to
'outperform' from 'neutral' and raised its target price after
the petrochemicals maker announced a new pricing formula for its
gas purchase from parent PTT Pcl PTT.BK.
"The sooner-than-expected announcement of the gas feedstock
pricing revision and the only slightly larger impact would
remove the share price overhang," broker CIMB said while raising
its price target for the stock to 77 baht from 65 baht.
PTT Global Chemical shares closed up 2.6 percent at 58.75
baht on Monday. The stock had fallen 3.7 percent so far this
year, underperforming a 16.4 percent gain of the broader market
.SETI.
"We believe the change will significantly reduce the margin
risk for PTTGC for many years, given that the new formula
reflects an oil price assumption range of between $70/bbl and
$130/bbl, and a HDPE-naphtha spread range of $450-600/tonne,
sufficiently capturing future price volatility," CIMB said in a
report.
PTT Global Chemical said on Monday the new pricing formula
would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.
($1 = 31.58 baht)