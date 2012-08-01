Nomura initiated coverage of the Thai banking sector with a
bullish view, saying investment and corporate as well as SME
lending are rising strongly from depressed levels, which bode
well for the sector's outlook.
"Thai banks have performed strongly year to date, but we
think this is just the beginning of the strongest profit cycle
in 20 years. As ROEs expand from 14 percent to 18 percent into
2014F, we also see P/Bs rising from 1.5x to 2.0x," it said in a
report.
"Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank have the highest potential
upside; we are relatively negative on TMB and small, retail
banks," it said.
The bank subindex edged up 0.2 percent, while the
broader stock market was down 0.04 percent. The sector
has risen about 30 percent so far this year, outperforming a
nearly 17 percent gain in the stock market.
Shares in Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 0.8 percent to
197.5 baht, gaining 28.7 percent for the year. Kasikornbank
shares were up 0.6 percent at 176 baht, rising 44.3
percent this year. TMB Bank fell 0.7 percent to 1.53
baht.
1012 (0312 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)