Krungsri Securities upgraded Thailand's biggest energy firm
PTT Pcl to 'buy' from 'hold', saying the recent share
price weakness has given an opportunity to accumulate.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, PTT shares were up 0.9
percent at 328 baht. It fell 9.6 percent in the second quarter,
reflecting expectations of the impact of weak refinery and
petrochemical businesses on the quarterly earnings.
The stock is up 3.2 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 17.8 percent gain of the broader stock market
.
The broker expected PTT to post a second-quarter net profit
of 8.9 billion baht ($283 million), down 73 percent
year-on-year. It lowered 2012 net profit forecast by 19 percent
to 99.3 billion baht and 2013 forecast by 14 percent to 117.6
billion baht.
Krungsri lowered PTT's target price to 350 baht from 380
baht.
"We believe the share price now offers an opportunity to
accumulate on a 12-month investment horizon. We also expect
earnings in the second half will increase on an improving
performance by PTT Exploration and Production," it said.
1250 (0550 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok
11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises price targets on
banking shares
Citigroup raised price targets on the shares of a number of
Thai banks, including Krung Thai Bank Pcl KTB.BK, Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl SCB.BK and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK,
citing strong second-quarter results and a positive outlook for
the banking sector.
It raised the target price for Krung Thai Bank's shares to
23 baht from 19.5 baht and Siam Commercial Bank's shares to 190
baht from 164 baht. Bank of Ayudhya's price target was increased
to 38 baht from 30 baht.
The bank subindex .SETB is up 28.4 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 17.9 percent gain of the broader stock market
.SETI.
"Thai banks' second quarter results showed continued strong
momentum of 25 percent increase year on year. Positive surprises
came from net interest margins as the pressure on the cost of
funds continued to ease," the broker said in a report.
"We raise 2012-13 estimated earnings by 4 percent, on
average ... We anticipate strong consumer and SME loans to
continue. NIM, in general, should stabilize from the second
quarter, which is a positive revision," it said.
Citi said Kasikornbank Pcl KBAN.BK remained its top buys
list thanks to its balanced earnings growth without too much
dependence on loan growth. It added Krung Thai Bank to its list
of top picks, saying negative news on management change and
capital-raising appeared to have been priced in.
1101 (0401 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok
($1 = 31.495 baht)