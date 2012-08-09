Shares of small refiner Esso (Thailand) Pcl
climbed to their highest in three months on strong trading
volume amid renewed appetite for refinery stocks underpinned by
expectations of an improving earnings outlook.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Esso shares were up 4.7
percent at 11.2 baht, rising 27.2 percent since hitting their
2012 low of 8.8 baht on May 31 that reflected concerns about the
impact of weak global oil prices on second-quarter earnings.
Esso shares are up 3.7 percent so far this year, in line
with a modest 2.5 percent gain of the energy subindex.
The broader stock market has risen 19.1 percent so far
this year.
About 59.4 million Esso shares changed hands on Thursday,
3.59 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
sessions.
Esso rally was seen as a catch-up play to recent gains in
large peer Thai Oil Pcl which rose 4.3 percent on
Wednesday and was up 3.4 percent at the midday break.
"Refinery numbers are pretty supportive to the third quarter
performance. We think the refinery sector should see a good
turnaround in earnings after the weak second quarter," said
strategist Adisak Phupipathirankul of Thanachart Securities.
"We recommend buying Esso as a laggard play and it is an
alternative to Thai Oil for investors to have exposures in the
sector," he said.
10:01 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB ups BEC World target price
after record Q2
CIMB Research raised its target price on shares of BEC World
Pcl BEC.BK to 63 baht from 54 baht, citing the broadcaster's
strong second-quarter earnings.
The broker maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock.
On Wednesday, BEC World shares closed up 1.4 percent at 53.5
baht. It was up 18.9 percent so far this year, underperforming a
26.5 percent gain of the media subindex .SETMP but broadly in
line with a 18.4 percent rise of the broader market .SETI.
The company said its net profit for April-June quarter rose
22 percent year on year to 1.24 billion baht ($39.33 million).
For the company statement, click (Full Story)
"BEC should capitalise on its market dominance and pricing
advantage to break record profits until media fragmentation
takes effect in 2015. Record high revenues in 2Q12 affirmed the
muted impact from the rivalry of satellite TV," CIMB said in a
report.
"BEC would be in a good position to produce record profits
over the next two to three years. Hence, we revise our estimates
up by 1-7 percent, raise our target price by 16 percent and
maintain BEC as a top pick in the Thai media sector," it said.
