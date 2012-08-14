Shares in PTT Pcl edged lower after the country's
biggest energy firm reported a worse-than-expected quarterly net
profit, raising concerns over a possible downgrade of earnings
forecasts by analysts.
PTT shares were down 0.6 percent at 340 baht.
The stock had underperformed the wider stock market
so far this year partly due to concerns over the impact of
global oil price volatility on earnings. It was up 6.9 percent
in 2012 compared with a 18.9 percent gain in the broader market.
Despite the weak earnings, most analysts rated the stock a
'buy' due to expectations of an earnings recovery.
Broker Citigroup said it maintained a 'buy' rating on the
stock due to cheap valuation.
"While likely facing an earnings downgrade wave, it is now
trading at 1.2 times 2013 estimated price to book value with
16-17 percent returns on equity reflecting negative news mostly
priced in," the broker said.
"Upside could come from the government resuming its policy
to raise domestic LPG and CNG prices higher to reflect PTT's gas
feedstock cost," it said.
Fifteen out of 20 analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a 'buy' or 'strong' buy while five put a 'hold' rating.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)