Shares in Banpu Pcl rose to their highest in
almost two months after the country's biggest coal miner
provided a positive business outlook, outweighing weaker-than-
expected quarterly earnings.
Banpu shares rose 2.2 percent to 468 baht, the highest since
July 19. The stock had fallen 14.7 percent so far in 2012,
underperforming a 19.1 percent gain of the broader index
. It was down 26.3 percent in the April-June quarter.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities rated the stock 'buy', saying it
was cheap compared to its target price of 560 baht and it
expected an improvement in market demand in the year end due to
seasonality.
"We believe a sharp share price correction in the second
quarter has somewhat reflected the plunge in coal prices to
$80-90/tonne," it said in a report.
Nineteen out of 22 analysts rated the stock at 'buy' or
'strong buy', two put it at 'hold', while one analyst had a
'strong sell' rating, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Banpu said it expected coal mines in Indonesia, its core
production, to produce 7.2 million tonnes in the third quarter
versus 6.62 million tonnes in the second quarter and it aimed
for 27 million tonnes in 2012.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:25 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT down after weak Q2
Shares in PTT Pcl PTT.BK edged lower after the country's
biggest energy firm reported a worse-than-expected quarterly net
profit, raising concerns over a possible downgrade of earnings
forecasts by analysts.
PTT shares were down 0.6 percent at 340 baht.
The stock had underperformed the wider stock market .SETI so
far this year partly due to concerns over the impact of global
oil price volatility on earnings. It was up 6.9 percent in 2012
compared with a 18.9 percent gain in the broader market.
Despite the weak earnings, most analysts rated the stock a
'buy' due to expectations of an earnings recovery.
Broker Citigroup said it maintained a 'buy' rating on the
stock due to cheap valuation.
"While likely facing an earnings downgrade wave, it is now
trading at 1.2 times 2013 estimated price to book value with
16-17 percent returns on equity reflecting negative news mostly
priced in," the broker said.
"Upside could come from the government resuming its policy
to raise domestic LPG and CNG prices higher to reflect PTT's gas
feedstock cost," it said.
Fifteen out of 20 analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a 'buy' or 'strong' buy while five put a 'hold' rating.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)