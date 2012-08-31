Nomura said it favored banking, construction materials and
telecoms, saying the Thai government's plan to invest 320
billion baht ($10.20 billion) per year over the next few years
boded well for the earnings prospects in these sectors.
"After overinvestment in the 1990s led to crisis in 1997,
Thailand has since been underspending on infrastructure relative
to its needs and growth. The country is now facing many
bottlenecks from transport to telecoms to power to flood
control," Nomura said in its Thailand strategy report.
"That is about to change with the current government's plan
to invest," the broker said.
Its top picks include Bangkok Bank Pcl,
Kasikornbank Pcl, Advanced Info Service Pcl,
Siam Cement Pcl, PTT Global Chemical Pcl,
Thai Oil Pcl and Glow Energy Pcl.
Earnings in chemicals and refining companies should rebound
in the third quarter thanks to higher oil prices and strong
margins, it said.
Thai benchmark SET index could rise by around 10
percent over the next 12 months along with the market's expected
earnings per share growth of 18.3 percent, which is supportive
of 2013 price to earnings multiple of 11.6 times, it said.
1136 (0436 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.38 baht)