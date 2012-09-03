Nomura said macroeconomic data released by the Bank of
Thailand for July reinforced its view that Thailand's private
investment cycle was underway, underpinning a recovery in
corporate and SME lending in the second half.
Bangkok Bank Pcl, which was the biggest player in
corporate and SME lending, was its top pick in the sector, the
broker said in a report dated Aug. 31.
"Both private investment and corporate/SME lending are
rising from depressed levels, implying positive surprises to
both earnings and the re-rating of Thai banks. Hence, it appears
the '20-year wait' is over," it said.
Nomura was also including Kasikornbank Pcl in a
basket of best ideas on a 6-12 month investment horizon,
according to its Asia Pacific Strategy Focus List report dated
Sept 3.
"KBANK has built on its leading position in the SME sector
by enhancing its retail franchise through significant
distribution expansion and upgrading its IT platform since
2005," it said.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Bank shares
were up 2.7 percent at 193 baht, rising 25.7 percent in 2012,
while Kasikornbank shares gained 1.8 percent to 172 baht,
pushing them up 41 percent in the year.
The banking subindex had gained 27.6 percent so far
this year.
1339 (0639 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
12:55 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Srithai Superware hits 13-year
high
Shares in Srithai Superware Pcl SITH.BK jumped to their
highest level in 13 years amid optimism about strong demand for
its melamine and plastic products among household and industrial
users.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT , Srithai shares were up
6. 2 percent at 20.7 b aht, having hit 20.8 baht earlier in the
session, the highest since May 1999. The stock had risen 145
percent so far this year, far above the 20.6 percent gain in the
broader SET index .SETI.
Bualuang Securities has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a
target price of 28 baht. It has raised 2012 and 2013 earnings
projections by an annual 16 percent each to 502 million baht
($16.02 million) and 577 million baht ($18.41 million),
respectively.
"The forecast of solid earnings growth is supported by
stronger household product sales and solid prospects for
industrial product sales ... 2013 plastic sales should jump 20
percent because the revenue contribution from PepsiCo," it said.
The two analysts tracking the stock rated it a 'strong buy'
and 'buy', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1242 (0542 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.335 baht)