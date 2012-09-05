Shares in construction companies Italian-Thai Development
Pcl and Ch Karnchang Pcl each rose to their
highest in around four months as they were viewed as the
potential winners of a new extension line of Bangkok's mass
transit project.
Italian-Thai shares were up 1.1 percent at 3.62 baht, the
highest since May 4, while Ch Karnchang shares gained 2.7
percent to 7.7 baht, the highest since May 9. The broader SET
index edged down 0.09 percent.
The government's transport unit has scheduled to open the
bidding envelopes for a 'Red Line' contract 2 later in the day.
Brokers said the market expects Italian Thai and Ch Karnchang to
be among builders more eligible to win.
1203 (0503 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)