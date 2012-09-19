Shares in Thanachart Capital Pcl climbed to their
highest in 20 months after the company reported strong loan
growth for the first eight months of this year, with analysts
projecting further growth in its core hire purchase le n ding this
year.
Thanachart Capital shares were up 0.7 percent at 37 baht,
climbing at one point to 37.25 baht, the highest since January 7
2011. The stock has risen 38 percent this year versus a 36
percent gain of the broader banking subindex.
TCAP's net lending was 671 billion baht ($21.72 billion) in
August, up 10.5 percent year on year.
Bualuang Securities said the bank's eight-month loan growth
may help the company achieve an 11 percent full-year loan
growth, which the broker expects.
"We expect TCAP to sustain lending momentum through
September and beyond, as major automobile makers have ramped up
production to meet strong demand for new cars, boosted by the
government's first-time car buyer tax rebate scheme," it said.
The broker rated the stock a 'buy', with target price of 45
baht.
Eight out of 20 analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy', nine have a 'hold' and three put
a 'sell' or 'strong sell, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
1604 (0904 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:08 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises PTTEP target;
upgrades to 'neutral'
Citigroup raised its price target for Thailand's energy
explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTE.BK to 162 baht
from 147 baht and upgraded the stock's rating to 'neutral' from
'sell', citing positive production volume growth in 2013.
PTTEP shares were up 0.32 percent at 158 baht while the
energy subindex .SETEN was up 0.06 percent and the broader SET
index .SETI was up 0.16 percent.
Citi expects PTTEP's production volume to grow by 16.6
percent in 2013 driven by the long-awaited start-up of the
Montara oil field, and contributions from Bongkot South gas
field and Vietnam 16-1 oil field. The broker is cautious of
capital increase plans.
"We believe PTTEP's aggressive production target in the
medium term and capital costs involved in Cove could lead to
large capital requirement and possibly another capital
increase," the broker said.
"The current capital raising plan of $3 billion has not yet
completed, implying a share price overhang at least until the
end of year," it said.
The stock has fallen 6.5 percent so far in 2012,
underperforming a 3.9 percent gain of the energy subindex and a
24 percent rise of the broader SET index.
1004 (0304 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)