Maybank Kim Eng Securities kept its 'overweight' rating on
the banking sector, saying high demand for loans would boost the
sector's loan growth, while fourth-quarter earnings would remain
soft from lower interest rates.
"Loans have continued to expand strongly in October. We
expect accelerating momentum for the rest of the year would beat
our 14.5 percent projection for loan growth in the full year,"
Maybank said.
The broker highlighted auto and SME loans as key drivers for
growth in October, while corporate loan demand remained sluggish
due to the weak global economy and slowing exports.
"Even with strong loan growth, we expect the fourth-quarter
earnings to contract with the seasonally rising operating
expense, slightly squeezed net interest margin from lower
interest rates, and the expected extra provisioning for Krung
Thai Bank," the broker added.
Despite an expected softer fourth-quarter earnings, Maybank
said the full year 2012 earnings should remain solid with 30
percent growth.
Maybank rated Krung Thai Bank as its top pick in
the sector on "expected acceleration of government loan demand
and the undeserved discount valuation".
As of 0811 GMT, Krung Thai Bank shares rose 0.56 percent to
1.79 baht, while the broader banking index gained 0.15
percent.
The main Thai index fell 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
12:09 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Central Plaza Hotel hits record
high
Central Plaza Hotel Pcl surged 4.29 percent to a
record high of 24.30 baht, as a brokerage said it expects robust
fourth-quarter earnings supported by the peak tourism season.
Broker Trinity Securities rated the shares 'buy' with target
price at 25 baht, saying the high season in the fourth-quarter
should continue to boost the company's growth on top of strong
profit from the previous quarter.
"Fourth-quarter is considered high season for the tourism
business, as well as entering new year's season, thus it is
expected that hotel and food businesses will dramatically
benefit from this," Trinity said in a note.
The broker said it expects the company's net profit for 2012
to rise 86 percent to 1.02 billion baht year-on-year. It said
the company would benefit from increased purchasing power,
expansion plans, expected earnings growth and improved financial
outlook.
"Should see improved financial outlook, as the company had
only set aside 1 to 1.4 billion baht to be invested in expansion
annually....the interest-bearing debt to equity ratio is
expected to decline every year since the company has no
immediate plans to invest in major projects," the broker said.
At 0446 GMT, shares in Central Plaza Hotel were up 3.43
percent at 24.10 baht.
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart rates TMB as bank top
pick
Thanachart Securities rated TMB Bank its top pick
for the banking sector, while maintaining a 'buy' rating with
target price at 2.20 baht, saying ING's decision to sell its
Thai unit is unlikely to have a negative impact on TMB profit.
ING Groep NV currently holds a 31 percent stake in
Thailand's TMB.
The Dutch financial group agreed to sell its Thailand asset
management unit, ING Funds, to Singapore's United Overseas Bank
Ltd for 10 million euros ($12.8 million) in cash, as
the company pushed ahead with its Asian divestments.
"TMB is the main distribution channel for ING's financial
products. The revenue from asset management business accounts
for 5 percent of its income, in which 3.5 percent comes from TMB
Asset Management, while the other 1.5 percent comes from ING
Funds," Thanachart explained in a note.
"Since TMB will continue to sell financial products for ING
after the deal, we do not expect much adverse effects on TMB's
revenue and profit".
At 0404 GMT, shares of TMB gained 0.56 percent to 1.79 baht,
while the banking subindex lost 0.53 percent.
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)