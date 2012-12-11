Banking shares gained 1.7 percent, outperforming the
broader SET index, amid good buying interest from
domestic institutions for retirement mutual funds (RMFs) and
long term equity funds (LTFs), brokers said.
The SET index was up 0.5 percent at the midday break of 0530
GMT.
Siam Commercial Bank, the most actively traded,
rose 3.8 percent to 177.5 baht, climbing at one point to a
16-year high of 178 baht. About 8.6 million shares changed
hands, 1.5 times the average full-day volume in the last 30
sessions.
Siam Commercial Bank and other major banks such as Bangkok
Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl were among blue
chip stocks that were targets for RMFs and LTFs, Tisco
Securities said in a note to clients.
The funds offer tax breaks and generally see high demand
toward the end of the year.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)