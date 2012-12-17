Shares in builder Ch Karnchang Pcl hit a seven-year
high, outperforming the broader stock market, on
expectations it would turn to a net profit next year helped by a
hydropower project in Laos and infrastructure projects at home.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Ch Karnchang shares
were up 4.9 percent at 12.9 baht, having hit 13 baht, the
highest since January 2006. The main SET index was up 0.25
percent.
The company's backlog rose by 183 percent from the end of
last year, mainly due to the 76-billion-baht ($2.48
billion)Xayaburi dam project, exceeding that of peer Sino-Thai
Engineering Construction Pcl and Italian-Thai
Development Pcl, Broker Krungsri Securities said.
The broker rated the stock 'trading', with a target price of
14 baht. It expected Ch Karnchang's backlog to expand further
next year.
"CK's strong experience in state projects will give it an
edge over its rivals in obtaining projects to be put up for bid
next year. This will result in a significant increase in backlog
and help core 2013 earnings turn to growth after seven years of
losses," it said.
"However, as CK's weak financial position may limit its
ability to obtain project financing, we have a trading rating on
the stock," it said.
1353 (0653 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)