Shares in refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl hit a
17-year high and building materials retailer Home Product Center
Pcl rose to an all-time high amid strong buying
interest in laggard stocks with strong earnings outlooks.
At the midsesson break of 0530 GMT, Bangchak shares were up
1.7 percent at 30 baht, having hit 31 baht, the highest since
September 1995. Nearly 7 million shares had changed hands, 1.5
times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.
Home Product shares were unchanged at 12.7 baht, climbing at
one point to 13.1 baht, with about 25 million shares changing
hands -- 1.7 times the average full-day volume in the last 30
sessions.
The broader market was down 0.17 percent.
"On the trading strategy, we recommend holding equity
position, or increase position into the fourth quarter," broker
KGI Securities said in a research note. Bangchak and Home
Product were among its top picks.
Broker Asia Plus Securities said in a report that the
cabinet approval this week for a cut in personal income tax
would help boost consumer purchasing power, which was positive
for consumer stocks, and Home Product was its top pick.
1239 (0539 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)