CIMB upgraded its target for Thailand's benchmark SET index
for 2013 to 1,700 from 1,500, saying favourable domestic
factors such as strong corporate earnings and political
stability justified higher valuations.
The higher index target of 1,700 meant Thai stocks trading
at 13.2 times their forecast 2014 earnings, on par with regional
peers, the broker said.
The SET index was down 0.17 percent at 1,556.72, in line
with weaknesses in broader Asia. It had risen 11.92
percent so far this year and is Asia's sixth best performing
bourse.
"We believe that Thai corporate earnings will continue to
grow strongly this year on the back of higher private
consumption and investment and higher public investments," the
broker said in a report dated March 6.
"With greater political stability, we believe the government
can devote its attention to the implementation of various
infrastructure projects," it said.
The broker has an 'overweight' rating on domestic sectors
such as property, hospital, hotel and retail. Its
underweight-rated sectors included oil & gas, mining and
technology due to global economic and political uncertainties.
1041 (0341 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)