Phillip Securities upgraded its rating for Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl to 'accumulate' from 'neutral', citing its acquisition of Krungdhon Hospital and its plan to open four hospitals between 2013 and 2014.

Bangkok Dusit medical group recently acquired a 24.94 percent stake in Krungdhon hospital at 55 baht per share, taking its total holding in Krungdhon to 44.96 percent.

Bangkok Dusit had said it planned to re-brand Krungdhon hospital to a premium hospital under the name of Samitivej Thonburi hospital.

The four hospitals the company is planning to open are Royal Phnom Penh hospital in neighbouring Cambodia, Bangkok Phuket 2 hospital, Bangkok Chiangmai hospital and Sunthorn Phu hospital, the broker said.

Bangkok Dusit hospital currently manages a total of 30 hospitals and it aims to expand its network to 50 by 2015, Phillip said.

Phillip Securities raised its target price for Bangkok Dusit shares to 173 baht from 146 baht. The shares gained 2.3 percent to 156.00 baht at 0936 GMT.

