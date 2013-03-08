CIMB Securities upgraded Thailand's Home Product Center Pcl to 'outperform' from 'neutral', citing the home improvement retailer's new store format and overseas expansion plan.

"Starting from the fourth quarter of 2013, HomePro will be rolling out a brand new store format, aimed at increasing its share of the low-end home-improvement market," CIMB said in a report on Friday.

Home Product Center, which operates under the name 'HomePro', has 53 branches in Thailand and is in a position to benefit from higher property demand and rising consumer power across the country, according to the research house.

CIMB said 2014 will mark the first stage of the company's expansion into Malaysia with two Kuala Lumpur stores planned for 2014. "If the initial overseas expansion proves successful, HomePro may open up to 40 branches in Malaysia."

CIMB Securities raised its target price on the stock to 19 baht from 16 baht. The stock gained 1.22 percent to 16.60 baht.

1706 (1006 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)