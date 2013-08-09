Citi Research cut its price target on Indorama Ventures' shares to 21.1 baht from 23.5 baht after Thailand's largest polyester producer reported weak second quarter results.

Indorama's Second-quarter net profit fell 54.4 percent to 214 million baht ($6.85 million).

Citi maintained a "neutral/high risk" rating on the stock but downgraded its earnings estimate on the company.

Citi cut its estimates on IVL's pre-extra earnings by 21.5 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.5 percent for 2013, 2014 and 2015 to reflect lower utilization rates and chemical spreads assumption.

"We believe IVL is a well-managed company, but the industry outlook is likely to remain difficult in 2013, especially for Asian PTA due to a supply glut from China, which will keep the PTA-PX spread under pressure," it said in a report on Friday.

Indorama shares were up marginally at 18.10 baht at 0313 GMT on Friday. They have fallen 38 percent year to date. The broader SET index was down 0.2 percent.

($1 = 31.26 baht)

