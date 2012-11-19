Kiatnakin Securities maintained its 'overweight' rating on the industrial estate sector on hopes that strong investment interests would support fourth-quarter earnings growth.

"We still maintain a positive view on the sector since investment outlook, both domestic and foreign, points toward an expansion and interest beyond its main client, the automobile industry," Kiatnakin said in a note.

The broker chose Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl and Amata Corp Pcl as its picks within the sector. It has a 'buy' rating on both shares and a target price of 3.50 baht on Hemaraj shares and 22.30 baht on Amata.

Amata gained 0.66 percent to 15.30 baht and Hemaraj rose 0.64 percent to 3.14 baht. Rojana Industrial Park Pcl led the sector's gain with a 1.06 percent rise at 9.50 baht.

The main Thai index rose 0.03 percent.

"We expect fourth-quarter earnings in the industrial estate sector to continue to grow from the backlog of around 5 billion baht for Amata and 3 billion baht for Hemaraj, which had yet to be recognised," Kiatnakin said.

The record-high number of investment applications that Thailand's Board of Investment received in the nine-month period of 2012, with a total value of 800 billion baht ($26 billion), reflects the growth in the industrial estate sector, the brokerage said.

