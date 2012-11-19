Kiatnakin Securities maintained its 'overweight' rating on
the industrial estate sector on hopes that strong investment
interests would support fourth-quarter earnings growth.
"We still maintain a positive view on the sector since
investment outlook, both domestic and foreign, points toward an
expansion and interest beyond its main client, the automobile
industry," Kiatnakin said in a note.
The broker chose Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl
and Amata Corp Pcl as its picks within the sector. It
has a 'buy' rating on both shares and a target price of 3.50
baht on Hemaraj shares and 22.30 baht on Amata.
Amata gained 0.66 percent to 15.30 baht and Hemaraj rose
0.64 percent to 3.14 baht. Rojana Industrial Park Pcl
led the sector's gain with a 1.06 percent rise at 9.50 baht.
The main Thai index rose 0.03 percent.
"We expect fourth-quarter earnings in the industrial estate
sector to continue to grow from the backlog of around 5 billion
baht for Amata and 3 billion baht for Hemaraj, which had yet to
be recognised," Kiatnakin said.
The record-high number of investment applications that
Thailand's Board of Investment received in the nine-month period
of 2012, with a total value of 800 billion baht ($26 billion),
reflects the growth in the industrial estate sector, the
brokerage said.
1121 (0421 GMT)
($1 = 30.77 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)