Shares in IRPC Pcl fell 1.2 percent to 3.16 baht,
reversing a 1.3 percent gain from the previous session, after
the refiner reported a net loss for its April-June quarter.
The stock lost as much as 2.5 percent in early trade
following weak quarterly results released after the market
closed on Tuesday.
Nomura said the 1.16 billion baht ($36.95 million) net loss
for the quarter, compared with its forecast of a net profit of
1.39 billion baht, was due to lower product spreads in petroleum
and aromatics coupled with higher financing costs.
It rated the stock 'reduce', with a price target of 3 baht.
"While spreads so far are higher quarter on quarter in
3Q13F, high financing costs could continue to affect
profitability," it said in a report dated Aug. 6.
Nine out of 18 analysts tracking the company rated the stock
a 'sell' or 'strong sell', seven put 'hold' and two analysts
have a 'buy', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1521 (0821 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
($1 = 31.39 baht)