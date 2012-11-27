Shares in JMT Network Services Pcl rose 2.7 times
on their trading debut, reflecting optimism about the company's
expansion plan and earnings growth outlook.
The debt collector and used car hire purchase service firm,
a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl, sold 30 million shares
for 4 baht ($0.13) each via an initial public offering last
week.
JMT shares were at 10.9 baht while the Thai stock market
was up 0.5 percent.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note that it
expected the company to post an average earnings growth of 43
percent over the next four years (2012-2015). The broker rated
the stock a 'buy' with a target price of 10 baht.
