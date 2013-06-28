Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl rose as much as 3.5 percent on expectation of a healthy net profit in the second quarter.

Shares in Kasikornbank rose 2.96 percent to 191.50 baht, while the broader SET index gained 1.09 percent.

Banking stocks will make a come back with a positive sentiment over the short term, after foreigners bought shares worth up to 5.5 billion baht on Thursday, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The research house also said 2013 net profit for the firm was expected to grow 16.2 percent from last year to 40.9 billion baht ($1.31 billion).

Maybank, which has a "buy" rating on Kasikornbank, expects the share price to rebound. Kasikornbank will hold analysts' meeting to preview the business profit for the second quarter of 2013 on Friday.

1547 (0847 GMT)

($1 = 31.1750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)