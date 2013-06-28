BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl rose as much as 3.5 percent on expectation of a healthy net profit in the second quarter.
Shares in Kasikornbank rose 2.96 percent to 191.50 baht, while the broader SET index gained 1.09 percent.
Banking stocks will make a come back with a positive sentiment over the short term, after foreigners bought shares worth up to 5.5 billion baht on Thursday, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
The research house also said 2013 net profit for the firm was expected to grow 16.2 percent from last year to 40.9 billion baht ($1.31 billion).
Maybank, which has a "buy" rating on Kasikornbank, expects the share price to rebound. Kasikornbank will hold analysts' meeting to preview the business profit for the second quarter of 2013 on Friday.
1547 (0847 GMT)
($1 = 31.1750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.