Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl rose 2.4 percent to 210
baht, climbing at one point to an all-time high of 211 baht,
helped by its strong 2013 earnings outlook and as the stock was
seen as a laggard among banking stocks this year.
The stock has risen 8 percent so far this year, trailing its
larger peers such as Krung Thai Bank, which gained 21.9
percent and Bangkok Bank, which has risen 12.5 percent.
Twenty five analysts out of the 28 tracking the bank rated
the stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy' and three had a 'hold',
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Kasikornbank showed outstanding earnings growth for 2012 and
is expected to see loans and earnings growth in 2013 in line
with the broad banking sector and the overall Thai economy,
analysts said.
11:48 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Index breaks 1,500 barrier;
commodity shares lead
Thailand's main SET index .SETI surged above 1,500 points
amid selective buying in laggard sectors and dividend-yielding
stocks, including energy shares such as PTT Pcl PTT.BK, with the
upward momentum of the broad market underpinned by fund inflows.
The SET index was up 0.53 percent at 1,507.20, after
climbing at one point to 1,511.95, the highest in more than 18
years. Shares in PTT, the most actively traded, gained as much
as 2.3 percent to 362 baht, an 11-month high.
Thailand's main stock market has risen 8.3 percent so far
this year, Southeast Asia's third-best performer after Vietnam's
17.4 percent gain and the Philippines' 10.9 percent rise.
"Fund inflows will continue in the short term, which is an
uncontrollable factor or market risk. If the SET can break
through and remain above 1,500 points today, we would selective
buy laggard sectors and stocks...," Krungsri Securities said in
a report.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities expected energy and petrochemical
shares to outperform the market in the first quarter, driven by
a recovering world economy. It said PTT valuation was relatively
cheap, with good dividend returns.
