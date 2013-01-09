Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl rose to their highest
level since March 2004 amid expectations the electronic
component manufacturer would report strong earnings for the
fourth quarter of 2012 and a record high earnings for 2013.
KCE shares were up 1.8 percent at 11.2 baht, having hit 11.3
baht, versus a 0.6 percent gain of the electronic components
subindex. About 15.4 million shares changed hands, 2.6
times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities forecast the company to report a
rise in normalised profit for the fourth quarter to 100-120
million baht ($3.29-$3.94 million). It expects KCE's 2013 net
profit to reach a record high of 604 million baht.
"We have a positive view on KCE 2013 forecast earnings after
the 97 percent acquisition of Chemtronic Technology in the third
quarter of 2012 that strengthens KCE business, reduces long-term
costs and will drive the gross margin upward," it said.
The broker said KCE was its electronic top pick, with a fair
value target of 12.9 baht.
1051 (0351 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)