Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl rose 4.5 percent to
11.70 baht at the midday break, climbing at one point to a near
9-year high of 11.9 baht, following positive management guidance
on 2013 earnings growth.
The electronic components subindex was up 2 percent
while the broader SET index rose 1.3 percent.
The producer and exporter of printed circuit boards expects
25 percent revenue growth in 2013 and 10-20 percent net profit
growth for the year due to a positive outlook for the tech
industry along with global recovery, Chairman Bancha Ongkosit
said.
Three out of 7 analysts tracking the company rated the stock
a 'strong buy', two had a 'hold' rating and two had 'sell' or
'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1257 (0557 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by
Jijo Jacob)