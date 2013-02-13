Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl rose 4.5 percent to 11.70 baht at the midday break, climbing at one point to a near 9-year high of 11.9 baht, following positive management guidance on 2013 earnings growth.

The electronic components subindex was up 2 percent while the broader SET index rose 1.3 percent.

The producer and exporter of printed circuit boards expects 25 percent revenue growth in 2013 and 10-20 percent net profit growth for the year due to a positive outlook for the tech industry along with global recovery, Chairman Bancha Ongkosit said.

Three out of 7 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'strong buy', two had a 'hold' rating and two had 'sell' or 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

