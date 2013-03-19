Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl gained almost 3
percent, outperforming other banking shares, amid optimism that
the state-run bank would see strong loan expansions along with
the government's infrastructure investment.
Krung Thai Bank shares were up 1.9 percent at 27 baht,
climbing at one point to 27.25 baht, the highest since March 7.
The broader banking shares rose 0.6 percent and the main
SET index was up 0.4 percent.
The Thai cabinet meets on Tuesday to discuss the
government's plan to spend around 2 trillion baht ($67.5
billion) in investment in infrastructure upgrades by 2020.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand)(MBKET) has the stock's
fair value of 30 baht.
"MBKET sees the KTB price receiving positive sentiment as
the cabinet will consider the 2.2 trillion baht infrastructure
loan today. KTB has the highest government loan portion in the
sector," the broker said in a report.
Twenty-four out of 29 analysts tracking the company rated
the stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy', three put a 'hold' and two
have 'sell' or 'strong sell' ratings, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
1158 (0458 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)