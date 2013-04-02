Shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl
fell 2.1 percent to 554 baht, reversing Monday's 6.4 percent
surge, after it denied a report that Dutch trading company SHV
Holdings, its major shareholder, planned to sell the Thai
operation.
"SHV has informed us that they have not signed any mandate
with any financial advisor," it said in a statement.
"Besides, SHV has not been in contact with any potential
buyer, nor had they been approached by any potential buyer, and
SHV is not aware of any offer for the business," Makro said.
The Prachachart Thurakij newspaper reported that the parent
company of Makro announced the sale of its business in Thailand
together with appointment of a foreign financial advisor to set
a selling price and was expected to close the deal at the end of
this year.
