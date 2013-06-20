Thai stocks fell as much as 3 percent to their lowest in one week amid global share selloffs after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a slowing of the stimulus program by this year end. At 0327 GMT, the Thai benchmark SET index was down 2.5 percent at 1,401.88, in line with others in Southeast Asia. Indonesian shares slid 2.6 percent and Philippine shares plunged almost 3 percent. "We estimate foreign investors will keep taking profit in emerging markets, but with lighter net sales volumes," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Large caps and banking stocks were heavily sold, led by a 4.2 percent loss in shares of Kasikornbank Pcl and a 4 percent drop in shares of CP All Pcl. The stock exchange reported net foreign selling of shares worth about $100 million over the past two sessions. Click for trading value by investor type. 1027 (0327 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0327 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1401.88 -2.49% -35.820 SET 100 INDEX 2072.48 -2.66% -56.630 SET 50 INDEX 935.28 -2.61% -25.040 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 921.8 -3.75% -35.900 SET ENERGY 19815.21 -1.96% -396.900 SET BANK 507.52 -3.37% -17.690 SET TELECOMS 228.38 -2.38% -5.570 SET PROPERTY 282.12 -3.71% -10.870 SET FINANCE 1744.6 -2.05% -36.490 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 2585713 12724652 X1000 -------------------------------------------------------------