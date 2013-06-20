Thai stocks fell as much as 3 percent to their lowest in one
week amid global share selloffs after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled a slowing of the stimulus program by this year end.
At 0327 GMT, the Thai benchmark SET index was down
2.5 percent at 1,401.88, in line with others in Southeast Asia.
Indonesian shares slid 2.6 percent and Philippine shares
plunged almost 3 percent.
"We estimate foreign investors will keep taking profit in
emerging markets, but with lighter net sales volumes," said
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Large caps and banking stocks were heavily sold, led by a
4.2 percent loss in shares of Kasikornbank Pcl and a 4
percent drop in shares of CP All Pcl.
The stock exchange reported net foreign selling of shares
worth about $100 million over the past two sessions.
1027 (0327 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0327 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1401.88 -2.49% -35.820
SET 100 INDEX 2072.48 -2.66% -56.630
SET 50 INDEX 935.28 -2.61% -25.040
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 921.8 -3.75% -35.900
SET ENERGY 19815.21 -1.96% -396.900
SET BANK 507.52 -3.37% -17.690
SET TELECOMS 228.38 -2.38% -5.570
SET PROPERTY 282.12 -3.71% -10.870
SET FINANCE 1744.6 -2.05% -36.490
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 2585713 12724652 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------