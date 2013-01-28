Maybank Kim Eng Securities expects Thai television broadcaster MCOT Pcl to report good earnings growth this year, helped by an increase in advertisement rates and revenue from government's advertising spending.

Maybank projected a 16 percent growth in MCOT's 2013 net profit to 2.01 billion baht ($67.3 million) due to a "programme reshuffle" that increased the proportion of in-house-produced programmes.

A 5-25 percent increase in ad rates for prime-time and non-prime-time programmes, effective earlier this year would also help MCOT, said Maybank, while maintaining its 'hold' rating on the stock.

"MCOT is projected to see around 800 million baht in revenues from advertising and marketing activities for the government or state enterprises," it said in a report.

Maybank expects MCOT to pay a second-half 2012 dividend of 1.20 baht per share.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at 45.75 baht. 1157 (0457 GMT) ($1 = 29.9000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)