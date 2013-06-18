The Thai main SET index was up 1.1 percent at 1,487.71 at midday, extending a rebound from the past two sessions, as recently oversold shares such as Bangkok Bank Pcl and Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl further regained lost ground. "As long as the index manages to hold above 200-day EMA at 1,440 points, the upward move is expected to keep going," said technical analyst Sasima Hattakitnikorn of broker Phillip Securities. Short-term resistance is pegged at the 10-day moving average around 1,484 while psychological resistance is at 1,500, Sasima said. The market rebound was in line with others in Southeast Asia. Trading volume on Thai stock exchange was relatively light as investors waited to see more clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday on its stimulus policy. 1347 (0647 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0648 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1487.71 1.13% 16.670 SET 100 INDEX 2206.05 1.15% 25.070 SET 50 INDEX 993.71 1.18% 11.550 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 992.8 1.58% 15.400 SET ENERGY 20494.65 0.96% 195.010 SET BANK 548.69 1.06% 5.730 SET TELECOMS 239.81 1.77% 4.170 SET PROPERTY 311.94 1.81% 5.560 SET FINANCE 1867.92 1.24% 22.960 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4067426 23878138 X1000 -------------------------------------------------------------