The Thai main SET index was up 1.1 percent at 1,487.71
at midday, extending a rebound from the past two sessions, as
recently oversold shares such as Bangkok Bank Pcl and
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl further regained lost
ground.
"As long as the index manages to hold above 200-day EMA at
1,440 points, the upward move is expected to keep going," said
technical analyst Sasima Hattakitnikorn of broker Phillip
Securities.
Short-term resistance is pegged at the 10-day moving average
around 1,484 while psychological resistance is at 1,500, Sasima
said.
The market rebound was in line with others in Southeast
Asia. Trading volume on Thai stock exchange was relatively light
as investors waited to see more clarity from the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting on Wednesday on its stimulus policy.
1347 (0647 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0648 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1487.71 1.13% 16.670
SET 100 INDEX 2206.05 1.15% 25.070
SET 50 INDEX 993.71 1.18% 11.550
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 992.8 1.58% 15.400
SET ENERGY 20494.65 0.96% 195.010
SET BANK 548.69 1.06% 5.730
SET TELECOMS 239.81 1.77% 4.170
SET PROPERTY 311.94 1.81% 5.560
SET FINANCE 1867.92 1.24% 22.960
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 4067426 23878138 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------