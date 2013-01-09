Shares in Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor
International Pcl hit their all-time high, after the
company said it plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3
billion) through 2017 on expansion and acquisitions.
Minor shares were up 0.5 percent at 21.1 baht, climbing at
one point to 21.2 baht. It ended up 1 percent at 21 baht on
Tuesday, setting a record finish for a second session, after
company's CFO told Reuters of investment plans to boost growth.
Eleven out of 16 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy'
or a 'strong buy' rating, three has a 'hold' and two have a
'sell' or a 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
1129 (0429 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)
************************************************************
11:02 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KCE Electronics near 9-year high
on earnings hope
Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl KCE.BK rose to their highest
level since March 2004 amid expectations the electronic
component manufacturer would report strong earnings for the
fourth quarter of 2012 and a record high earnings for 2013.
KCE shares were up 1.8 percent at 11.2 baht, having hit 11.3
baht, versus a 0.6 percent gain of the electronic components
subindex .SETEC. About 15.4 million shares changed hands, 2.6
times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities forecast the company to report a
rise in normalised profit for the fourth quarter to 100-120
million baht ($3.29-$3.94 million). It expects KCE's 2013 net
profit to reach a record high of 604 million baht.
"We have a positive view on KCE 2013 forecast earnings after
the 97 percent acquisition of Chemtronic Technology in the third
quarter of 2012 that strengthens KCE business, reduces long-term
costs and will drive the gross margin upward," it said.
The broker said KCE was its electronic top pick, with a fair
value target of 12.9 baht.
1051 (0351 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anand Basu)