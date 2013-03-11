Shares in Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl rallied to their highest since March 2005, outperforming larger rivals, on expectations that its recent fund raising would help the small builder to bid for construction projects.

Nawarat share were up 24.2 percent at 4.72 baht, climbing at one point to an eight-year high of 4.8 baht. Other construction shares such as Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl and Italian Thai Development Pcl gained more than 1 percent.

The broader stock market was up 0.6 percent.

Broker DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) said in a report the company would receive 1.5-2.0 billion baht ($50-$67 million) from its recent capital increase.

The company aims to bid for new projects worth 14 billion baht in 18 months, mostly government's projects, versus 5.4 billion baht of 2012, the broker said. 1541 (0841 GMT) ($1 = 29.75 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)