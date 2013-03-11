BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co divests site-leasehold with a grocery store in Akalla
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
Shares in Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl rallied to their highest since March 2005, outperforming larger rivals, on expectations that its recent fund raising would help the small builder to bid for construction projects.
Nawarat share were up 24.2 percent at 4.72 baht, climbing at one point to an eight-year high of 4.8 baht. Other construction shares such as Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl and Italian Thai Development Pcl gained more than 1 percent.
The broader stock market was up 0.6 percent.
Broker DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) said in a report the company would receive 1.5-2.0 billion baht ($50-$67 million) from its recent capital increase.
The company aims to bid for new projects worth 14 billion baht in 18 months, mostly government's projects, versus 5.4 billion baht of 2012, the broker said. 1541 (0841 GMT) ($1 = 29.75 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
By Chris Thomas June 1 Philippine shares rose on Thursday, heading for their first gain in three sessions and outperforming other Southeast Asian markets, after the lower house of Congress approved a much-anticipated tax reform bill on Wednesday. The bill, yet to be published and which still needs Senate approval, is critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency to lift growth to as much as 8 per