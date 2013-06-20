Shares in budget carrier Nok Airlines Pcl jumped 12
percent to 29 baht versus its IPO price of 26 baht on its market
debut, outperforming other airline shares, thanks to its
attractive valuation and growth prospect.
Nok Airlines raised 4.9 billion baht ($159 million) in an
initial public offering last week to fund its fleet expansion.
Market players appeared favouring Nok Air over Asia Aviation
Pcl, a holding company that owns 51 percent of budget
carrier Thai AirAsia.
Shares in Asia Aviation fell 1.8 percent. Shares in national
carrier Thai Airways International Pcl, which owns
39.2 percent in Nok Airlines, lost 2.9 percent.
"It's likely that selling pressure will be on Thai Airways
shares, with money shifting to Nok Airlines. Thai Airways
earnings for the second quarter may be a bit weak due to a low
season and foreign exchange loss," said broker KGI Securities.
Phillip Securities advised investors to add Nok Airlines to
their short-term portfolios.
"In addition to strong earnings growth profile, IPO price
based on price-to-earnings of 12 times represents a big discount
to its peer Asia Aviation, which trades at price-to-earnings of
17.5 times," the broker said.
1129 (0429 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)
($1 = 30.81 baht)