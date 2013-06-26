BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oishi Group Pcl's shares rose 0.81 percent after the food and beverages company announced plans to invest 1.15 billion baht ($37 million) to increase beverages production capacity.
Oishi Group president Matthew Kichodhan said on Wednesday the company had set a sales target of 14 billion baht for this year and expected sales to reach 30 billion baht in five years.
The broader SET index was higher 1.1 percent.
1114 (0414 GMT) ($1 = 30.9350 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )