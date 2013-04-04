Property shares rebounded from the previous session's steep
losses after Thailand's central bank said it planned no measures
to cool down the property sector.
Shares in Pruksa Real Estate Pcl jumped 5.7 percent
to 27.75 baht after Wednesday's 7.9 percent drop while Quality
Houses Pcl gained 3.1 percent to 4.02 baht after losing
8.9 percent in the previous session.
Wednesday's selloff came after the Bank of Thailand said
growth in household credits and consumer loans remained high and
property prices in some areas rose rapidly.
The Bank of Thailand senior official Somboon Chitphentom
told reporters on Thursday the central bank has been cautious on
growth in the property sector but it had no measures in the
pipeline.
1606 (0906 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)