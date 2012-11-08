Citi Research raised its price target on PTT Pcl
to 393 baht from 382 baht, saying it rolled over the price
target to 2013 and expected strong natural gas business to boost
earnings of Thailand's biggest energy firm next year.
PTT shares were down 0.6 percent at 317 baht while the
benchmark SET index edged down 1 percent. The stock has
lost 0.3 percent so far in 2012 versus a 2.4 percent gain of the
energy subindex and a 26 percent gain of the SET index.
PTT's underperformance has been due to the government's
policy to temporarily halt domestic gas price hikes, as well as
one-off charges related to the Egypt gas pipeline investment and
weak associate earnings in the first half, it said in a report
dated Nov.7.
Citi expected PTT to achieve a 15 percent growth in earnings
per share in 2013, driven by higher gas sales volume, an
improving operating performance of the petrochemicals industry
and resilient refining margins.
"FY13E EPS growth of 15 percent, led by natural gas, is the
second-highest in the Asia integrated oil space. Favourable
change in regulation on domestic CNG and LPG prices by 2015
would be an upside risk," it said.
Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)