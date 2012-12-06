Shares in Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Pcl
rose about 1 percent on expectations of a rise in liquid
petroleum gas (LPG) prices.
Kasikorn Research rated the shares as one of its picks of
the day with a short-term target price of 342 baht.
Shares of the company were up 0.61 percent at 329 baht.
"We see some speculation from the capital inflow (from
foreign investors). We also expect the higher LPG price to help
offset PTT's compensation burden," Kasikorn said in a note.
Broker Asia Plus Securities has a "speculative buy" rating
on PTT shares and a target price of 420 baht.
"Recovery signals from China's economy, the world's biggest
importer and consumer, will likely help support commodity
prices, including oil, petroleum, and coal," Asia Plus said in a
note.
"This will likely have a positive impact on the energy and
petrochemical sectors, giving them the chance to edge up in the
next period."
1535 (0835 GMT)
11:26 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Workpoint surges to its highest
in over a month
Shares of Workpoint Entertainment Pcl surged 5.93
percent to its highest in 41 days at 35.75 baht as brokers
remained upbeat on the company's plan to drive up ad rate and
airtime.
"We maintain a positive view on Workpoint as being a leading
content provider on free TV and satellite TV with high growth
potential driven by more airtime, higher utilisation and rising
ad rate," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note.
The company is expected to launch three new programs on free
TV, while hiking its ad rate for seven TV programs by 10 percent
and satellite TV ad rate from 6,000 baht per minute to 10,000
baht to 15,000 baht per minute.
Workpoint had recently teamed up with PSI Holding to launch
its new satellite TV operator, Freesize Broadcasting Company
Limited. The company is expected to operate two new satellite TV
stations, with one of them scheduled to start in 2013.
Several brokers rated the shares a 'buy' on expectations
that the company's expansion in satellite TV will boost next
year's earnings.
Broker Kiatnakin Securities revised up Workpoint's 2013
earnings forecast to 583 million baht ($19.01 million), while
Phillip Securities expected 589.99 million baht.
1118 (0418 GMT)
($1 = 30.68 Baht)
