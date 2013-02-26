Shares in PTT Pcl fell as much as 1.2 percent to
345 baht, the lowest since Jan. 31, after Thailand's biggest
energy firm reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for the
fourth quarter (October-December).
Analysts mainly rated the stock a "buy", citing its low
valuation.
The stock looked cheap on a 9.1 times
forward-price-to-earnings multiple versus Asian and global peer
averages of 11.1 times and 10.2 times, Citi Research said in a
report dated Jan. 25.
Seventeen out of 25 analysts tracking the company rated the
stock a "buy" or "strong buy", seven put "hold" and one had
"sell", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1041 (0341 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)