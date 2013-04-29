Shares in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose 2.4 percent to a two-week high of 149 baht, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain of other energy shares, after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

PTTEP shares had fallen 9.8 percent so far this year, partly due to a delay in the start-up of the Montara oil field off the Australian coast.

Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the current valuation of the stock was attractive. It rated the stock a 'buy', with target price of 182 baht.

