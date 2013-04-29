Shares in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
rose 2.4 percent to a two-week high of 149 baht,
outpacing a 0.5 percent gain of other energy shares,
after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings.
PTTEP shares had fallen 9.8 percent so far this year, partly
due to a delay in the start-up of the Montara oil field off the
Australian coast.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the current valuation
of the stock was attractive. It rated the stock a 'buy', with
target price of 182 baht.
