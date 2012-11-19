Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl rose 1.67
percent to 61 baht, outperforming a 0.06 percent loss in the
main index.
Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the shares a 'buy' with
target price at 79 baht, citing added production capacity to
boost the petrochemical industry's growth.
"Management said they will expand debottleneck production
for olefins by 10 to 30 percent as well as a 10 to 15 percent
increase in paraxylene production," Kasikorn said in a note.
"Results from the added capacity should be realised by the
end of this year, while expansion will be completed with two
years".
Fourth-quarter's production capacity for olefins is expected
to be at 91 percent, the same as the previous quarter. This on
top of a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings signalled a
bright outlook for the petrochemical industry, the brokerage
said.
1158 (0458 GMT)
For the company statement, click
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kiatnakin keeps overweight on
industrial estate; upbeat on Q4 growth
Kiatnakin Securities maintained its 'overweight' rating on
the industrial estate sector on hopes that strong investment
interests would support fourth-quarter earnings growth.
"We still maintain a positive view on the sector since
investment outlook, both domestic and foreign, points toward an
expansion and interest beyond its main client, the automobile
industry," Kiatnakin said in a note.
The broker chose Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl
and Amata Corp Pcl as its picks within the sector. It
has a 'buy' rating on both shares and a target price of 3.50
baht on Hemaraj shares and 22.30 baht on Amata.
Amata gained 0.66 percent to 15.30 baht and Hemaraj rose
0.64 percent to 3.14 baht. Rojana Industrial Park Pcl
led the sector's gain with a 1.06 percent rise at 9.50 baht.
The main Thai index rose 0.03 percent.
"We expect fourth-quarter earnings in the industrial estate
sector to continue to grow from the backlog of around 5 billion
baht for Amata and 3 billion baht for Hemaraj, which had yet to
be recognised," Kiatnakin said.
The record-high number of investment applications that
Thailand's Board of Investment received in the nine-month period
of 2012, with a total value of 800 billion baht ($26 billion),
reflects the growth in the industrial estate sector, the
brokerage said.
1121 (0421 GMT)
($1 = 30.77 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by
Anand Basu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)