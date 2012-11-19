Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl rose 1.67 percent to 61 baht, outperforming a 0.06 percent loss in the main index.

Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the shares a 'buy' with target price at 79 baht, citing added production capacity to boost the petrochemical industry's growth.

"Management said they will expand debottleneck production for olefins by 10 to 30 percent as well as a 10 to 15 percent increase in paraxylene production," Kasikorn said in a note.

"Results from the added capacity should be realised by the end of this year, while expansion will be completed with two years".

Fourth-quarter's production capacity for olefins is expected to be at 91 percent, the same as the previous quarter. This on top of a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings signalled a bright outlook for the petrochemical industry, the brokerage said.

11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kiatnakin keeps overweight on industrial estate; upbeat on Q4 growth

Kiatnakin Securities maintained its 'overweight' rating on the industrial estate sector on hopes that strong investment interests would support fourth-quarter earnings growth.

"We still maintain a positive view on the sector since investment outlook, both domestic and foreign, points toward an expansion and interest beyond its main client, the automobile industry," Kiatnakin said in a note.

The broker chose Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl and Amata Corp Pcl as its picks within the sector. It has a 'buy' rating on both shares and a target price of 3.50 baht on Hemaraj shares and 22.30 baht on Amata.

Amata gained 0.66 percent to 15.30 baht and Hemaraj rose 0.64 percent to 3.14 baht. Rojana Industrial Park Pcl led the sector's gain with a 1.06 percent rise at 9.50 baht.

The main Thai index rose 0.03 percent.

"We expect fourth-quarter earnings in the industrial estate sector to continue to grow from the backlog of around 5 billion baht for Amata and 3 billion baht for Hemaraj, which had yet to be recognised," Kiatnakin said.

The record-high number of investment applications that Thailand's Board of Investment received in the nine-month period of 2012, with a total value of 800 billion baht ($26 billion), reflects the growth in the industrial estate sector, the brokerage said.

