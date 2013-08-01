Shares in PTT Global Chemical jumped almost 5 percent
in morning trade on expectations that insurance claims would
help cover expenses related to the oil leak from its pipeline in
the sea off Thailand's eastern province of
Rayong.
PTTGC shares were up 3.8 percent at 68.50 baht at midday,
recouping some of the 11 percent loss over three sessions to
Wednesday and making it the top percentage gainer on the SET50
index which tracks large-cap firms.
Brokerage Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with
a stock price target of 88 baht.
"We believe the shrinkage of PTTGC's market cap by $1.2
billion since the incident has partly priced in bad news. We
maintain a 'buy' on PTTGC, based on our regional view which
calls for an ethylene cycle recovery in 2014 and given cheap
valuation," Citi said in a report dated July 31.
1242 (0542 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)
10:37 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banpu rises after share-split
plan
Shares in Banpu Pcl BANP.BK gained as much as 4.3 percent
after the top coal miner announced a 1-for-10 share split plan,
a move seen as helping increase the stock's liquidity.
Banpu shares were up 3.5 percent at 239 baht, outperforming
a 0.5 percent rise in other energy shares .SETEN. The stock had
fallen 42 percent so far this year as weak coal prices weighed
on its earnings outlook.
For the company statement, click (Full Story)
1033 (0333 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)